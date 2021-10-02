Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 1,550.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

PLW stock opened at $36.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.26. Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.81 and a fifty-two week high of $39.34.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This is an increase from Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 16,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $505,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 24.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 16,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 184.3% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 89,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 58,209 shares during the last quarter.

