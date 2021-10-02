Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 1,550.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
PLW stock opened at $36.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.26. Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.81 and a fifty-two week high of $39.34.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This is an increase from Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%.
