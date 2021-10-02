Barclays Cuts The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Price Target to $60.00

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. upped their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

NASDAQ:LSXMA opened at $47.90 on Tuesday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $33.75 and a 12 month high of $50.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.21 and a beta of 1.25.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a positive return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 6.49%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter worth about $6,514,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter worth about $18,561,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 18.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 68,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after buying an additional 10,569 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 165,100.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 53.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 807,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,593,000 after purchasing an additional 280,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

See Also: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.