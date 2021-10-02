First Savings Financial Group, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $4.09 Per Share (NASDAQ:FSFG)

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) – Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Savings Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now expects that the bank will earn $4.09 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.08. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Savings Financial Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

Get First Savings Financial Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Savings Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

FSFG opened at $28.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $199.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. First Savings Financial Group has a 12 month low of $17.03 and a 12 month high of $29.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.98.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $33.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.40 million. First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 17.66%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSFG. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Savings Financial Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 127.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 66.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Savings Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. First Savings Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 3.42%.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for First Savings Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Savings Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.