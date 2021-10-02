Capital One Financial Comments on Retail Properties of America, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:RPAI)

Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Retail Properties of America in a report released on Wednesday, September 29th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.24.

Get Retail Properties of America alerts:

RPAI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Retail Properties of America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE RPAI opened at $13.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.56 and a beta of 1.77. Retail Properties of America has a 52-week low of $5.14 and a 52-week high of $13.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.99.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 1.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 23,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 29,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Retail Properties of America’s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm’s retail operating portfolio includes: power centers; neighborhood and community centers; and lifestyle centers and multi-tenant retail-focused mixed-use properties, as well as single-user retail properties. The company was founded on March 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.