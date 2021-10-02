ITM Power (LON:ITM) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $425.98

Shares of ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 425.98 ($5.57) and traded as low as GBX 405.46 ($5.30). ITM Power shares last traded at GBX 408.80 ($5.34), with a volume of 2,369,930 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ITM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of ITM Power to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 350 ($4.57) in a research report on Monday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of ITM Power from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 526.67 ($6.88).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 435.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 425.98. The stock has a market cap of £2.25 billion and a PE ratio of -74.33. The company has a current ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

