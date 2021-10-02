The Mexico Fund (NYSE:MXF) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.12

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.12 and traded as low as $14.83. The Mexico Fund shares last traded at $14.95, with a volume of 8,744 shares.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Mexico Fund by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,819,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $73,470,000 after buying an additional 55,642 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Mexico Fund by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,313,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,582,000 after buying an additional 176,608 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of The Mexico Fund by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,190,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,128,000 after buying an additional 70,309 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Mexico Fund by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 53,374 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 16,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Mexico Fund by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 48,329 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 4,194 shares during the last quarter. 44.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Mexico Fund (NYSE:MXF)

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo MÃ©xico, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

