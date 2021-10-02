Raymond James Cuts Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Price Target to C$2.90

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$3.00 to C$2.90 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Western Forest Products’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Western Forest Products in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. CIBC restated a buy rating and set a C$2.60 price objective on shares of Western Forest Products in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$2.65.

WEF stock opened at C$2.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$797.96 million and a P/E ratio of 4.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Western Forest Products has a 1 year low of C$0.84 and a 1 year high of C$2.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$2.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.06.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$414.40 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Western Forest Products will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Western Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.26%.

In related news, Senior Officer Donald Eugene Demens sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.05, for a total value of C$61,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,029,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,110,140.85. Insiders have sold a total of 193,211 shares of company stock worth $397,473 over the last 90 days.

About Western Forest Products

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

