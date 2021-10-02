Summit Industrial Income REIT’s (SMU.UN) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SMU.UN. National Bankshares assumed coverage on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a C$24.00 price objective for the company. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$21.50 to C$22.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, TD Securities restated a buy rating and issued a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$23.38.

Get Summit Industrial Income REIT alerts:

Shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT stock opened at C$20.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.75. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 12-month low of C$12.59 and a 12-month high of C$21.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$20.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$17.85.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Summit Industrial Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.80%.

Summit Industrial Income REIT Company Profile

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.