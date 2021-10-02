CIBC Reiterates Buy Rating for TransAlta (TSE:TA)

CIBC reiterated their buy rating on shares of TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. CIBC currently has a C$16.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$15.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating on shares of TransAlta in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of TransAlta to C$13.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransAlta currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$15.25.

Get TransAlta alerts:

Shares of TA opened at C$13.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.25. The stock has a market cap of C$3.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$12.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.17. TransAlta has a 12-month low of C$7.85 and a 12-month high of C$13.50.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$619.00 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that TransAlta will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -13.82%.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

See Also: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.