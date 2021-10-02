Ovintiv’s (OVV) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a C$46.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on OVV. TD Securities boosted their price target on Ovintiv to C$44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a C$56.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$34.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$41.09.

OVV opened at C$41.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$10.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.72. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of C$9.07 and a 12 month high of C$43.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$34.56 and a 200-day moving average price of C$33.67.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.32 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.25 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ovintiv will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.174 dividend. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.79%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

