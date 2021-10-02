Reviewing Sundance Energy (OTCMKTS:SNDEQ) and Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) and Sundance Energy (OTCMKTS:SNDEQ) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Centennial Resource Development and Sundance Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centennial Resource Development $580.46 million 3.38 -$682.84 million ($0.84) -8.36 Sundance Energy $91.81 million 0.02 -$370.46 million N/A N/A

Sundance Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Centennial Resource Development.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.8% of Centennial Resource Development shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.6% of Centennial Resource Development shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Sundance Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Centennial Resource Development and Sundance Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centennial Resource Development 3 5 3 0 2.00 Sundance Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Centennial Resource Development presently has a consensus target price of $5.53, suggesting a potential downside of 21.21%. Given Centennial Resource Development’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Centennial Resource Development is more favorable than Sundance Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Centennial Resource Development and Sundance Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centennial Resource Development -27.68% -3.79% -2.54% Sundance Energy -403.50% -35.47% -11.00%

Volatility & Risk

Centennial Resource Development has a beta of 6.55, meaning that its stock price is 555% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sundance Energy has a beta of 2.13, meaning that its stock price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Centennial Resource Development beats Sundance Energy on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

About Sundance Energy

Sundance Energy Inc. operates as an onshore independent oil and natural gas company in North America. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. It focuses on operations on its 41,000 net acres in the Eagle Ford, Live Oak, Atascosa, La Salle, and McMullen counties, South Texas. Sundance Energy, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. On March 9, 2021, Sundance Energy Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

