Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) and Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Critical Survey

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) and Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Ecovyst and Ingevity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ecovyst -22.76% 9.58% 3.83% Ingevity 16.00% 37.34% 10.45%

Ecovyst has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ingevity has a beta of 2.21, indicating that its stock price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Ecovyst and Ingevity, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ecovyst 0 1 2 0 2.67 Ingevity 0 1 2 0 2.67

Ecovyst presently has a consensus target price of $15.83, suggesting a potential upside of 32.39%. Ingevity has a consensus target price of $97.33, suggesting a potential upside of 30.88%. Given Ecovyst’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Ecovyst is more favorable than Ingevity.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.3% of Ecovyst shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.0% of Ingevity shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Ecovyst shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Ingevity shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ecovyst and Ingevity’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ecovyst $1.11 billion 1.48 -$278.77 million $1.00 11.96 Ingevity $1.22 billion 2.42 $181.40 million $4.88 15.24

Ingevity has higher revenue and earnings than Ecovyst. Ecovyst is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ingevity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ingevity beats Ecovyst on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ecovyst

Ecovyst, Inc. engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services. The Catalysts segment includes zeolites, anti-blocking agents, chemical catalysis, polyolefin supports, chrome catalysts for high-density polyethylene, and polyolefin catalysi. The Performance Chemicals segment supplies personal and industrial cleaning products, fuel-efficient tires, surface coatings, and food and beverage products. The company was founded on August 7, 2015 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats. Process purifications produce a number of activated carbon products for food, water, beverage and chemical purification applications. The Performance Chemicals segment primarily addresses applications in three product families: pavement technologies, oilfield technologies, and industrial specialties. The company was founded on March 27, 2015 and is headquartered in North Charleston, SC.

