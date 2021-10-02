KeyCorp Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Carpenter Technology in a report released on Monday, September 27th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.28). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Carpenter Technology’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.23. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.02% and a negative net margin of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $421.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.45 million.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Carpenter Technology in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE CRS opened at $34.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Carpenter Technology has a one year low of $15.90 and a one year high of $49.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 2.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 2,026.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -39.80%.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment comprises of major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

