Josemaria Resources (OTCMKTS:JOSMF) Research Coverage Started at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Josemaria Resources (OTCMKTS:JOSMF) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Josemaria Resources from C$1.35 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Josemaria Resources from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

JOSMF opened at $0.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day moving average is $0.69. Josemaria Resources has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $0.96.

Josemaría Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its property portfolio includes Los Helados, and Josemaria. The company was founded on February 3, 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

