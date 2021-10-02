Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FLGZY. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. lowered Flughafen Zürich from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Flughafen Zürich from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Flughafen Zürich currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS FLGZY opened at $7.12 on Tuesday. Flughafen Zürich has a 1-year low of $5.14 and a 1-year high of $7.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.74.

Flughafen Zürich AG engages in the operation of the Zurich Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Business, Noise, and Non-regulated Business. The Regulated Business segment comprises of aviation, People with Reduced Mobility, user fees, air security, and access fees.

