Piper Sandler Comments on South State Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SSB)

South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of South State in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.26. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for South State’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.22 price target on shares of South State in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson raised shares of South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist decreased their target price on shares of South State from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of South State from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.87.

SSB opened at $77.25 on Friday. South State has a 1-year low of $47.21 and a 1-year high of $93.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.47.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.26. South State had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $332.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. South State’s payout ratio is presently 38.28%.

In other news, CFO William E. V. Matthews bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.00 per share, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,533. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Corbett bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,098 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of South State in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of South State in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of South State by 1,050.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of South State in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of South State in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. 79.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About South State

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

