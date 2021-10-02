Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) Given a €6.10 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.10 ($7.18) target price on Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

NOKIA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.50 ($7.65) price target on Nokia Oyj in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.05 ($5.94) target price on Nokia Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group set a €5.20 ($6.12) target price on Nokia Oyj in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on Nokia Oyj in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) target price on Nokia Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €5.32 ($6.25).

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Nokia Oyj has a 1-year low of €3.81 ($4.48) and a 1-year high of €5.95 ($7.00).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.