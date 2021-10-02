Brokers Issue Forecasts for S&W Seed’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SANW)

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) – Research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of S&W Seed in a report issued on Tuesday, September 28th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.13). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.25 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for S&W Seed’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of S&W Seed in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of S&W Seed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of S&W Seed in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:SANW opened at $2.56 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 0.65. S&W Seed has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $4.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 25.58% and a negative return on equity of 29.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&W Seed in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&W Seed in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&W Seed in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of S&W Seed in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in S&W Seed in the 2nd quarter worth $3,979,000. 72.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. It product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was founded by Grover T. Wickersham in July 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

