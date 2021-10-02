ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Now Covered by Analysts at Summit Insights

Summit Insights started coverage on shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Summit Insights also issued estimates for ServiceNow’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NOW. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $600.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $648.74.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $632.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $621.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $550.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 753.34, a PEG ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $448.27 and a 12 month high of $681.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. Analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 979 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.36, for a total transaction of $586,773.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,695,921.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.69, for a total value of $271,215.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $454,381.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,208 shares of company stock valued at $17,359,693. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,703,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,629,644,000 after purchasing an additional 103,215 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,591,945 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,172,153,000 after purchasing an additional 88,975 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ServiceNow by 1.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,277,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,999,292,000 after buying an additional 86,441 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 4.7% in the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,510,696 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,929,303,000 after buying an additional 156,160 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in ServiceNow by 1.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,398,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,867,889,000 after buying an additional 48,531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

