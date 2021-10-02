Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Raised by Analyst

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Internet Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.19. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.44 EPS.

Get First Internet Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:INBK opened at $30.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. First Internet Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.35 and a 1 year high of $41.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.98 million, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.45.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.10). First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 24.52%. The firm had revenue of $30.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 611,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,033 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in First Internet Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,421,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 115.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 93,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 50,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 673,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,744,000 after purchasing an additional 42,577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.59%.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

Further Reading: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.