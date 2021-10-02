Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lloyds Banking Group plc, formerly Lloyds TSB Group plc, is a United Kingdom-based financial services company, whose businesses provide a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and a limited number of locations overseas. Headquartered in London, the company operates through three segments: UK Retail Banking, Insurance and Investments, and Wholesale and International Banking. The UK Retail Banking segment provides banking and financial services, mortgages, and private banking services. The Insurance and Investments segment offers life assurance, pensions and savings products, general insurance, and fund management services. The Wholesale and International Banking segment provides banking and related services for companies, small and medium-sized businesses, banks, and financial institutions; and asset finance to personal and corporate customers. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Investec upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $2.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.53.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.0375 dividend. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,021,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 140,973 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,411,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,149,000 after acquiring an additional 57,803 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 687,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 263,739 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,643,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,191,000 after acquiring an additional 279,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

