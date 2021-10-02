Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Iterum Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It develops and markets therapies to address unmet medical needs, as well as provides anti-infectives to treat multi-drug resistant pathogens. The company’s product pipeline consists of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections and complicated intra abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc is based in Dublin, Ireland. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ITRM. G.Research downgraded shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $0.69 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Gabelli raised shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $0.70 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of Iterum Therapeutics stock opened at $0.60 on Tuesday. Iterum Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.17. The firm has a market cap of $109.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.22.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. Equities research analysts anticipate that Iterum Therapeutics will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITRM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics by 73.1% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 124,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 52,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics by 190.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 63,060 shares during the last quarter. 6.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile

Iterum Therapeutics Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of sulopenem to be potentially the first and only oral and intravenous (IV) branded penem available. The company was founded by Corey N. Fishman on June 24, 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

