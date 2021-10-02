Zacks Investment Research Downgrades MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. is one of the premier distributors of Metalworking and Maintenance, Repair and Operations (MRO) supplies to industrial customers throughout the United States. MSC distributes approximately 590,000 industrial products from approximately 3,000 suppliers to approximately 350,000 customers. MSC reaches its customers through a combination of approximately 27 million direct-mail catalogs and CD-ROMs, 96 branch sales offices, 927 sales people, the Internet and associations with some of the world’s most prominent B2B e-commerce portals. “

MSM has been the subject of several other reports. Loop Capital assumed coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a hold rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Stephens upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.50.

Shares of MSM opened at $81.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.26. MSC Industrial Direct has a twelve month low of $61.29 and a twelve month high of $96.23.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $866.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.61 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 705 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $63,957.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 1,022.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the second quarter worth about $950,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter worth about $77,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking, and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

