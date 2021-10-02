Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) PT Set at $95.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 target price on Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in a research report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.95.

NYSE MS opened at $99.05 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $46.42 and a 12 month high of $105.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $180.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.50.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

