Zacks Investment Research Lowers Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Invitation Homes Inc. provides real estate services. It focuses on owning, renovating, leasing and operating single-family residential properties primarily in the United States. Invitation Homes Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on INVH. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.58.

Shares of INVH stock opened at $38.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.84. Invitation Homes has a one year low of $26.87 and a one year high of $42.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.20.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $491.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.59 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Invitation Homes will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

In other Invitation Homes news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,612,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,026,000 after acquiring an additional 424,083 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,008,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,977,000 after purchasing an additional 406,967 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,103,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,513,000 after acquiring an additional 953,344 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,720,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 3.1% in the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 17,772,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,721,000 after purchasing an additional 531,954 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Invitation Homes (INVH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.