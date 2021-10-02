Renold (LON:RNO) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $23.36

Renold plc (LON:RNO)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 23.36 ($0.31) and traded as high as GBX 25.70 ($0.34). Renold shares last traded at GBX 25.40 ($0.33), with a volume of 526,145 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,993.75, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 22.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 23.36. The stock has a market cap of £57.26 million and a P/E ratio of 15.88.

Get Renold alerts:

In related news, insider Jim Haughey bought 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 21 ($0.27) per share, with a total value of £4,095 ($5,350.14). Also, insider Andrew Magson bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 24 ($0.31) per share, with a total value of £12,000 ($15,678.08).

Renold plc manufactures and sells high precision engineered power transmission products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Americas, Australasia, China, India, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chain and Torque Transmission. It offers standard, welded steel, trident, and draw bench conveyor chains, as well as conveyor chains for theme parks; and bucket elevator, escalator, heavy duty drag, and waste water treatment chains, as well as standard attachments.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Renold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.