Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $113.35

Griffin Mining Limited (LON:GFM) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 113.35 ($1.48) and traded as low as GBX 82.33 ($1.08). Griffin Mining shares last traded at GBX 83 ($1.08), with a volume of 20,552 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on shares of Griffin Mining in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 113.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of £144.38 million and a P/E ratio of 9.43.

Griffin Mining Limited, a mining and investment company, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for zinc, gold, silver, lead, and base and precious metal deposits. Its principal property is the Caijiaying mine located in Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China.

