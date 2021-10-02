Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) Short Interest Update

Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 2,700.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of LEMIF stock opened at $0.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.21. Leading Edge Materials has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.35.
Leading Edge Materials Company Profile
