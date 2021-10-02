International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $132.76

International Personal Finance plc (LON:IPF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 132.76 ($1.73) and traded as high as GBX 146.40 ($1.91). International Personal Finance shares last traded at GBX 136.60 ($1.78), with a volume of 186,457 shares.

IPF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of International Personal Finance in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of International Personal Finance from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 191 ($2.50) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 144.49 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 132.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.01. The firm has a market cap of £305.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a GBX 2.20 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.57%. International Personal Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit in Europe and Mexico. It offers home credit products, such as home credit cash loans with agent service; money transfer loans direct to bank account; home, medical, and life insurance; micro-business loans; and provident-branded digital loans, as well as repayment facility.

