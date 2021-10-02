OPKO Health, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:OPK)

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of OPKO Health in a report issued on Monday, September 27th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.14. Barrington Research has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for OPKO Health’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on OPK. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Friday, September 24th.

OPK stock opened at $3.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. OPKO Health has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $6.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.89.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $442.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.57 million. OPKO Health had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 3.71%.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 100,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.46 per share, with a total value of $346,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,618,570.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 41.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in OPKO Health in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in OPKO Health by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,612,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,172,000 after purchasing an additional 530,660 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in OPKO Health by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in OPKO Health by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 611,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in OPKO Health by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 995,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. 27.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

