Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $50.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Turning Point Brands, Inc. provides tobacco products. The Company’s product consists of moist snuff, loose leaf chewing tobacco, cigarette papers, make-your-own cigar wraps and cigar smoking tobacco, cigars and liquid and tobacco vapour. Its portfolio of brands includes Zig-Zag(R), Beech-Nut(R) and Stoker’s(R). Turning Point Brands, Inc. is based in Louisville, Kentucky. “

Separately, B. Riley lifted their target price on Turning Point Brands from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of Turning Point Brands stock opened at $48.51 on Tuesday. Turning Point Brands has a 52-week low of $25.99 and a 52-week high of $61.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $918.00 million, a P/E ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 4.70.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 51.99% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Turning Point Brands will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is presently 7.83%.

In other news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 818,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $41,431,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 4.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,560,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,444,000 after purchasing an additional 62,076 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Turning Point Brands by 9.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 985,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,090,000 after buying an additional 88,855 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Turning Point Brands by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 778,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,626,000 after buying an additional 17,214 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Turning Point Brands by 94.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 537,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,023,000 after buying an additional 261,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Turning Point Brands by 60.3% in the second quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 430,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,693,000 after buying an additional 161,898 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc provides tobacco products. It operates through following segments: Smokeless products, Smoking products and NewGen products. The Smokeless products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff and contracts for and markets chewing tobacco products. The Smoking products segment imports and markets cigarette papers, tubes, finished cigars, NYO cigar tobaccos and cigar wraps and processes, packages and markets pipe tobaccos.

