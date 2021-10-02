Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Universal Technical Institute, Inc. provides technical education training in automotive, diesel, collision repair and refinishing, motorcycle, marine and personal watercraft technologies. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Universal Technical Institute from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Universal Technical Institute from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

UTI stock opened at $6.97 on Tuesday. Universal Technical Institute has a twelve month low of $4.47 and a twelve month high of $7.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $228.79 million, a P/E ratio of 347.50, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.19.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $83.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.70 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,419 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc engages in the provision of postsecondary education. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians as well as welders and CNC machining technicians.

