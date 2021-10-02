Citigroup Increases Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Price Target to $25.00

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on COG. Mizuho boosted their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a hold rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Shares of NYSE COG opened at $22.25 on Tuesday. Cabot Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $14.28 and a twelve month high of $23.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.15.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $324.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.52 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 19.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COG. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 1,767.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the development, exploitation, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

