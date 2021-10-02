Brokers Issue Forecasts for SVB Financial Group’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the bank will earn $6.72 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $6.73.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

SIVB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $559.09 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wedbush raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $637.78.

SIVB stock opened at $664.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $239.51 and a twelve month high of $677.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $583.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $562.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 7,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 23,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 169.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,339,000 after purchasing an additional 16,215 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $524,000. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SVB Financial Group news, Director Garen K. Staglin purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $563.04 per share, for a total transaction of $281,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,180 shares in the company, valued at $7,983,907.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $217,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,976 shares of company stock valued at $11,069,775. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

