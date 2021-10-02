$481.31 Million in Sales Expected for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) will announce sales of $481.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for SEI Investments’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $478.00 million and the highest is $485.32 million. SEI Investments reported sales of $424.93 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SEI Investments will report full-year sales of $1.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SEI Investments.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The firm had revenue of $475.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. SEI Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

SEIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEI Investments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.38.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 52.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 100.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 649 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEIC opened at $59.76 on Friday. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $48.70 and a 1-year high of $64.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.59.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SEI Investments (SEIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.