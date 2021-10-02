FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Issued By Wedbush

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) – Stock analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Papa John’s International in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 29th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.17 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.05. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.56 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Papa John’s International from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.92.

PZZA opened at $127.97 on Thursday. Papa John’s International has a one year low of $73.12 and a one year high of $132.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -150.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.30.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.24. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 43.92% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $515.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.90 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Papa John’s International by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,752,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,601,000 after buying an additional 86,198 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Papa John’s International by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,732,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,800,000 after buying an additional 90,625 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Papa John’s International by 1.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,695,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,969,000 after buying an additional 61,685 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 991,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,505,000 after purchasing an additional 18,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 891,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,136,000 after purchasing an additional 90,428 shares in the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Papa John’s International news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 7,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $754,670.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Smith sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $78,400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

