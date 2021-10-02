FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Xos Inc (NASDAQ:XOS) Issued By Colliers Securities

Xos Inc (NASDAQ:XOS) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for XOS in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 28th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.33) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.23). Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for XOS’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS.

XOS has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded XOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on XOS from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:XOS opened at $4.79 on Thursday. XOS has a one year low of $4.48 and a one year high of $16.00.

About XOS

Xos Inc is an electric mobility company. It designs and develops fully electric battery mobility systems specifically for commercial fleets. Xos Inc, formerly known as NextGen Acquisition Corporation, is based in LOS ANGELES.

