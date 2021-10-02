CanWel Building Materials Group’s (DBM) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their outperform rating on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has a C$10.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for CanWel Building Materials Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DBM. Haywood Securities lowered their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. CIBC restated a buy rating and set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity lowered CanWel Building Materials Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$12.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CanWel Building Materials Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$10.79.

DBM stock opened at C$6.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.88, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 3.05. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 1 year low of C$6.01 and a 1 year high of C$10.83. The firm has a market cap of C$552.68 million and a P/E ratio of 3.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.64.

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.61 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$756.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$773.90 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that CanWel Building Materials Group will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

