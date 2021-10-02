Raymond James Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Ero Copper (TSE:ERO)

Raymond James reissued their outperform rating on shares of Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$31.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ERO. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ero Copper in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, CIBC reiterated a hold rating and issued a C$33.50 price target on shares of Ero Copper in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$30.40.

Shares of Ero Copper stock opened at C$22.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$23.85 and a 200 day moving average price of C$24.70. Ero Copper has a 52 week low of C$17.24 and a 52 week high of C$29.76.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$148.31 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ero Copper will post 2.8599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

