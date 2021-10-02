Canfor’s (CFP) Outperform Rating Reiterated at CIBC

Canfor (TSE:CFP)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by CIBC in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CFP. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Canfor in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Canfor from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canfor in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Canfor from C$50.00 to C$47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$40.83.

TSE CFP opened at C$28.03 on Thursday. Canfor has a twelve month low of C$14.64 and a twelve month high of C$35.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.50 billion and a PE ratio of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$26.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$27.76.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$6.26 by C($0.50). The company had revenue of C$2.50 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canfor will post 4.1700001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Canfor

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.

