Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $2.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.68% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Nuwellis Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing the Aquadex SmartFlow(R) System for ultrafiltration therapy. Nuwellis Inc., formerly known as CHF Solutions, is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn. “

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Nuwellis in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NUWE stock opened at $2.18 on Thursday. Nuwellis has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $12.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.79.

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.17. Nuwellis had a negative net margin of 206.57% and a negative return on equity of 74.40%. The business had revenue of $2.51 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Nuwellis will post -3.09 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Nuwellis during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new position in Nuwellis during the second quarter valued at $730,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Nuwellis during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Nuwellis during the second quarter valued at $352,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Nuwellis during the second quarter valued at $943,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Nuwellis, Inc operates as a medical device company. It engages in the provision of products for the treatment of fluid overload. The firm’s products include Aquadex FlexFlow System, which provides an ultrafiltration for the removal of salt and water in patients with hypervolemia, or fluid overload. It operates through Cardiac and Coronary Disease Products segment.

