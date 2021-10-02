Zacks Investment Research Downgrades uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) to Hold

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UNIQURE B.V. is involved in developing gene therapy for patients of genetic or acquired diseases. It offers Glybera for the treatment of lipoprotein lipase deficiency, an orphan metabolic disease. The company’s product pipeline includes which are in clinical trials are additional adeno-associated virus consist of AMT-060, AMT-021, AMT-110 and AAV2/glial. UNIQURE B.V. is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on QURE. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of uniQure in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $27.46 target price (down previously from $78.00) on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet raised shares of uniQure from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, uniQure presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.04.

Shares of uniQure stock opened at $32.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.02. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.22. uniQure has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $52.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 15.06 and a current ratio of 15.06.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $8.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $5.54. The business had revenue of $463.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.65 million. uniQure had a net margin of 60.66% and a return on equity of 90.98%. Equities research analysts forecast that uniQure will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $27,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Gut sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $164,745.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,732 shares of company stock valued at $1,238,993. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of uniQure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in uniQure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in uniQure by 131.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in uniQure by 2,292.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in uniQure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

