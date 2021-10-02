Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Piper Jaffray Companies is a focused securities firm dedicated to delivering superior financial advice, investment products and transaction execution within selected sectors of the financial services marketplace. They operate through two primary revenue-generating segments: Capital Markets and Private Client Services. Investment Research, an independent group reporting to the CEO, supports clients of both segments. The firm serves corporations, government and non-profit entities, and institutional investors on a national basis. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $138.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.00.

Shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock opened at $142.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.88. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1 year low of $72.24 and a 1 year high of $151.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.33.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.92. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 30.30%. The business had revenue of $511.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.04 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 17.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 963 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total value of $133,394.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,153 shares in the company, valued at $10,548,713.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 5,047 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $681,445.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,348 shares of company stock worth $4,792,144. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PIPR. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 218.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 12,854.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,985 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 766.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 427.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

