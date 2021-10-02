Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $2.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.28% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Outlook Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing ONS-5010 which is a proprietary ophthalmic bevacizumab product candidate for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration which is in clinical stage. Outlook Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Oncobiologics Inc., is based in Cranbury, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Outlook Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ OTLK opened at $2.15 on Thursday. Outlook Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $4.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $376.98 million, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 0.77.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Research analysts expect that Outlook Therapeutics will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Outlook Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $25,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, development, manufacture, and commercialization of ONS-5010/LYTENAVA as the first FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab-vikg for use in retinal indications, including wet AMD, DME and BRVO.

