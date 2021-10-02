Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €90.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) has been assigned a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 7.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($127.06) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday. Oddo Bhf set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €99.71 ($117.31).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €83.83 ($98.62) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €81.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €85.27. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €57.25 ($67.35) and a 12 month high of €96.39 ($113.40). The company has a market capitalization of $50.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

