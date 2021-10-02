Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Vipshop from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group lowered Vipshop from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vipshop from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Vipshop from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vipshop from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.77.

Shares of NYSE VIPS opened at $10.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.05. Vipshop has a 1-year low of $10.69 and a 1-year high of $46.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.56.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $1.80. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vipshop will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Vipshop in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop in the second quarter worth $30,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 141.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 36.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 52.5% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

About Vipshop

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

