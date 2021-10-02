Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €78.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BAS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Basf in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Basf in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on Basf in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on Basf in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €80.73 ($94.98).

BAS stock opened at €64.60 ($76.00) on Tuesday. Basf has a twelve month low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a twelve month high of €72.88 ($85.74). The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.72. The firm has a market cap of $59.33 billion and a PE ratio of 26.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of €65.84 and a 200 day moving average of €67.64.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

