Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €76.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

1COV has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of Covestro in a research report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Covestro in a research report on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on Covestro in a report on Monday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Covestro in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Covestro in a report on Monday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €69.15 ($81.36).

Get Covestro alerts:

Shares of ETR 1COV opened at €58.00 ($68.24) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €56.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is €56.01. The company has a market cap of $11.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.38. Covestro has a 12-month low of €39.50 ($46.47) and a 12-month high of €63.24 ($74.40).

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.