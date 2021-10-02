Alector, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $5.51 Per Share (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Alector in a report issued on Monday, September 27th. William Blair analyst M. Minter forecasts that the company will post earnings of $5.51 per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Alector’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.77) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.48) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.91) EPS.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.02). Alector had a negative net margin of 989.97% and a negative return on equity of 85.73%. The business had revenue of $6.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 million.

ALEC has been the subject of several other research reports. boosted their price objective on Alector from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Alector in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Alector from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Alector in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Alector from $33.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALEC opened at $23.70 on Thursday. Alector has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $43.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALEC. FMR LLC bought a new position in Alector during the first quarter worth about $20,862,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Alector by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Alector by 2.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Alector by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,283,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,412,000 after acquiring an additional 121,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alector by 288.7% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 124,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 92,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Alector news, Director Richard H. Scheller sold 56,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total transaction of $1,557,276.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $2,533,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 312,544 shares of company stock worth $8,528,881. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

