Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Issued By Piper Sandler

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Capital Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.57. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Capital Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.41 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.24. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $40.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.80 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of Capital Bancorp stock opened at $24.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Capital Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.26 and a fifty-two week high of $25.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.65. The company has a market cap of $337.16 million, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Capital Bancorp’s payout ratio is 10.70%.

In other news, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 9,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $214,985.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 41.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 478,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,233,000 after purchasing an additional 25,269 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Capital Bancorp by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 466,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,007,000 after acquiring an additional 58,777 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Capital Bancorp by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 417,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,530,000 after acquiring an additional 22,308 shares in the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. increased its position in Capital Bancorp by 204.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 347,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after acquiring an additional 233,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Capital Bancorp by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 344,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary Capital Bank, NA. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, OpenSky, and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment provides personalized service to commercial clients throughout the Washington, DC and Baltimore metropolitan areas.

